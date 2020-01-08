Services
Wright-Beard Funeral Home
9 Lincoln Avenue
Cortland, NY 13045
(607) 756-2885
Cortland - Donald Kane, 92 of Cortland formerly of Groton passed away on January 6, 2020 at Sunnyside Care Center. He was born on March 2, 1927 in Cortland, NY a son of the late John and Marjorie Flood Kane.

Donald was a dairy farmer in Groton. He was previously a member of St. Anthony's Church, Groton and a member of their Choir. Donald also volunteered at Cortland Regional Medical Center. He loved spending time with his family and looked forward to family vacations at Pinehurst in the 1000 Islands.

Donald is survived by his loving wife, Zana Kane, two sons, James (Brenda) Kane, Kevin (April Davis) Kane, two daughters, Patricia (Thomas) Kane-Popp, Constance (John) Stahl, four grandchildren, Joshua Popp, Zachary Popp, Damon Kane, Elizabeth Stahl, three nieces, Nancy Young, Marsha Fulton, Shelly Wangler.

Donald was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Misko.

Calling hours will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday at Wright-Beard Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Lincoln Ave Cortland, NY. A mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday at St. Margaret's Church, 14 Copeland Ave., Homer, NY. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sunnyside Care Center for all the compassion and care given to Donald over the past two years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret's Church, 14 Copeland Ave., Homer, NY.

To offer condolences online visit, www.wright-beard.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
