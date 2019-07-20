|
Donald L. Darrow (Don the Plumber)
- - Donald L. Darrow passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2019, after an extended illness. The second of eight children, he was born March 1, 1941 to Louis and Elizabeth Darrow. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret in 2001, his parents and 3 brothers (Robert, Rex, and Butch).
Don was a Master Plumber by trade, a title he was very proud to have earned by the sweat of his brow and the strength of his back. He knew a little about everything construction. He often said "I've never had my name in the yellow pages, on a business card, or billboard, and I never went a day without work." In fact, many of his customers likely did not know his last name, knowing him only as "Don the Plumber." He was very proud of the fact that his business was built on his reputation. As a young adult, Don always had his head under the hood of a car, a passion he returned to in his later years when he embarked upon restoring a 1949 Plymouth Coupe. The majority of his weekends and spare time were spent traveling back roads, with the engine wide open. He was extremely proud of the numerous trophies and awards he received showing his pride and joy.
Don is survived by his daughters, Annette Rose, Freeville, NY; Tammy (Jeff) Smith, West Haven, UT; and Michele (Rick) Barber, Ithaca, NY; 5 Grandchildren, Wade, Christa, Brad, Tana and Mykal; 5 Great Grandchildren, Reese, Shawn, Chantel, Ryker and Ryland; 3 step-children ; 4 siblings, Carl, Pat, Dawn and Rodney; Sharon and Bob Patte family; his "borrowed angel" Lil; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Don was a staple in the city of Ithaca and will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him, his sense of humor, work ethic, and in later years his hot rod.
At Don's request, there will only be a Celebration of Life. Please join us on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Dryden Veteran's Memorial Home,
2272 Dryden Rd., Dryden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208 or Hospice of CNY, 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 20, 2019