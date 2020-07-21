1/1
Donald Monturean Mintz
1929 - 2020
Donald Monturean Mintz

Trumansburg - Donald Monturean Mintz of Trumansburg, born May 9, 1929 in New York City, died on July 16, 2020 in Sayre, Pennsylvania from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was a long-time resident of the Ithaca area and an alumnus of Cornell University (B.A., Ph.D.)

Donald's long career in musicology included teaching and serving as dean of the Montclair State School of Music, publishing, music criticism and promoting the arts as Director of the Maryland Arts Council and member of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Donald leaves behind his wife, Ann Day; children Elizabeth Vitell (Phillip Coffey) and David Mintz (Amy Hartford); stepchildren Georgianna Ludke, John Day (Janice) and David Day (Alyssa); We will dearly miss his intellect, humor and tremendous capacity for love.

No funeral service is planned at this time.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
