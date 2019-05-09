|
|
Donald Nelson Palmer
Groton - Donald Nelson Palmer on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the age of 75, entered peacefully into eternal rest at home with his loving family by his side, after a courageous battle with leukemia. Donald is predeceased by his parents, Albert and Edna (Gunsalus) Palmer, and granddaughter Greta Lindboom. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Margaret "Peggy" (Kelly), brother Harold (Janice) Palmer of Kerrville, TX, daughter Dawn (Jon) Lindboom of Rochester, NY, son David (Clare Crawford) Palmer of Belmont, MA, grandchildren Elsa Lindboom, Gillian Palmer, and Benjamin Palmer and a cousin Richard (Mazzie) Gunsalus of Phoenix, NY.
Don was born February 14, 1944, in Auburn, NY, and graduated from Skaneateles High School in 1961. He received business degrees from SUNY Alfred and SUNY Empire State Collegeand went on to a long career as a business executive at several Central New York companies, including Morse Chain, Emerson Electric, and C-Mold. He was a past president of the Ithaca-Cortland chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants. In retirement, he enjoyed helping small businesses and individuals as a financial counselor and advisor. Don was an avid gardener and spent most of his spare time tending his garden; he also enjoyed helping others with gardening and landscaping projects, including volunteering with the Cornell Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Program.
Don will be remembered as a hard-working, loving family man with a quick sense of humor. He was very involved in the Groton community throughout his life. Don was a Life Member of the Groton Fire Department for over 30 years; he was a volunteer firefighter, an EMT, a member of the Fire Police, the Board of Wardens, Treasurer and a Past President of the Conger Hose Company. Don served on the Groton Town Board and was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, a youth baseball coach, a first aid and CPR instructor, and a volunteer with the Groton Food Bank and Groton Public Library.
Don and Peg enjoyed many years of camping at NYS Parks and in recent years they enjoyed spending the winter months in Plant City, FL, where they were thankful for their many "snowbird" friendships.
The family extends their deepest thanks to Hospicare and Palliative Care Services for their care and support.
Don will be laid to rest in the Groton Rural Cemetery. You are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, May 10 from 6 to 8 PM at the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St. Groton. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Groton Assembly of God Church, 701 S Main St, Groton, NY with Pastor Sam Neno officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Groton Fire Department Building Fund or the Groton Fire Department Memorial Fund at P.O. Box 96, Groton, NY 13073.
Online condolences may left at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 9, 2019