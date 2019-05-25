|
Donald R. Butts, Jr.
San Antonio, TX - Donald R. Butts, Jr., age 71, of San Antonio, TX formerly of Dryden, NY passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2019 at his home.
Born February 8, 1948 in Ithaca, NY, he was the son of the late Donald Sr. and Jeanne Fuller Butts. Don was employed with ABC Supply in San Antonio and was a US Air Force veteran.
Don is survived by his daughters, Teresa Gaytan and Anna (Troy) Ervin; step-children, Valerie Alba, Andrew Marsh, Fred (Linda) Marsh and Lori (Dan) Friedly; his siblings, Judith Butts, Linda Ellis, Ron (Laurie) Butts and Suzanne (Rick) Phillips; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by the mother of his children, Claire Ortiz and brother in law, Loren Ellis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 West Main St., Dryden, NY. Friends may call from 10 - 11 am prior to the service. Burial with military honors will follow at Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dryden Veteran's Memorial Home, 2272 Dryden Road, Dryden, NY 13053.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 25, 2019