Donna Albertson Cole



Donna Cole was born Donna Marie Albertson on January 20, 1934 in Waverly, New York, and died May 7, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. She moved to Elmira, NY in 4th grade, and lived most of her adult life in Elmira before moving to Orlando, Florida in retirement.



Donna graduated from Elmira College with a degree in Chemistry and Economics and worked as a chemist for Thatcher Glass and Corning Glass, eventually leaving to raise her four children after marrying Donald Cole in 1956. In 1977 she went back to work as the General Manager for the Elmira Manpower Temporary Services franchise, and expanded it to several regional offices in Ithaca, Corning and Norwich, NY, as well as opening a Technical Division across the regions, including Binghamton.



Donna Albertson Cole was the only child of Don and Cecile Albertson. Donna was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Attorney Donald Cole, in 2014. She is survived by her four children: Elizabeth Cole Powers (Chris) of Pittsburgh, PA; Marjorie Cole (Robin Doane) of Annapolis, MD; Lucinda Cole of Annapolis, MD; and Raymond Cole, (Raquel Ramirez) of Las Vegas, NV, her grandchildren: Mark, Kate, Grace, and David Powers, children of Beth and Chris Powers; Cole and Walker Semans, children of Cindy Cole; and Kiara Taveras, daughter of Raquel Ramirez; and her first cousin Dave Albertson (Sharon).



A memorial reception will be held for Donna Cole at Hill Top Inn Restaurant, 171 Jerusalem Hill Rd., Elmira, NY, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Due to safe social distancing and contact notification measures, anyone planning to attend must RSVP to: DonnaMemorialService@gmail.com OR 716-307-6898. Notes, condolences and questions can also be directed to the same email: DonnaMemorialService@gmail.com.









