Donna Elizabeth Price Myers
- - Donna Elizabeth Price Myers, 92, died July 20, 2019, 2019. She graduated the Tompkins County Hospital Practical Nursing Program in 1951 and worked as a licensed practical nurse in the field of geriatrics, until she retired. She was predeceased by her husband Howard Myers of 52 Years, son James R. Myers, grandson Joshua Wood, brother Aldon "Bud" Price and sister Antoinette Wheeler Howerton. She is survived by sisters Constance Payne of Rochester, NY and Margaret Zielinski of Spring Hill, FL. daughters Leslie Forcier of Lake Ridge, VA, Katy Wood of Harford, NY, Luvia Myers of Etna, NY, Elizabeth Wood of Etna, NY; grandchildren Keegan Selover, Rebecca Jordan, Nicholas Forcier, Michael Piotti, Kevin Piotti, Kendon Wood, Aaron Wood, Rosemary Myers, Melissa Myers, Melanie Myers, Troy Teeter, Zachery Wood and numerous great-grandchildren. Donna was a life-long walker and fiercely independent. She was an avid hand-crafter, sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting. She has touched so many lives and is admired by family and friends for a most meaningful life. Friends may call Wednesday July 24, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Bangs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made the Charity of ones choice.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 22, 2019