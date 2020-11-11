Donna Grow Wickham Johnson
Lodi - Age 82, formerly of Lodi, NY, passed away November 6, 2020. Donna was born in Canandaigua, NY, the daughter of Emery and Helen Grow. She was predeceased by her husband Bill Wickham in 2009. Donna was an active and hard-working member with numerous community organizations, including the First Presbyterian Church of Hector, Valois-Logan Hector Vol. Fire Company Auxiliary and Zonta Club of Watkins Glen-Montour Falls, board member and volunteer with Schuyler County Historical Society, New York State Wine Grape Growers Association, Women for New York State Wines, and the Hector-Pert Memorial Library.
She is survived by her husband Arlo Johnson; daughter Patricia Wooley (Mike Katzenstein) of Aurora, NY and her children, Joe, Paige, Zack, Caroline, George, Sam, Nicholas, and Madelyn Rafferty; son Nathan Wooley of Santa Cruz, CA and children Scott and Averyanna; and step-daughter Mechelle Snadecker (Mike Wollek) of Phelps, NY and sons Daniel and Austin; stepchildren, Judy (Roger) Butterfield, Will (Bernice) Wickham, Fred Wickham, Lydia Wickham (Rick Evans), Lindsay Wickham (Tricia Schucker), and Chris (Brittany) Wickham, and all of their children; brother and sisters, William (Nancy) Grow of Palm City, FL; Laurel (Donald) Buchanan of Marion, NC and Alice Grow of Ithaca; sister-in-law Mary Jane (John) Hoare; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives at the First Presbyterian Church of Hector, 5561 State Route 414, Hector, NY from 1pm-2pm on Saturday (Nov. 14th); followed by a graveside funeral service at 2:00pm at the Hector Presbyterian Church Cemetery; Rev. Ben Masters will officiate.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Hector Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, or The Muscular Dystrophy Association
. Condolences may be left at her obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
. Arrangements by Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.