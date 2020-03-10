|
Donna P. Smith
Ithaca - Donna P. Smith, age 73, of Ithaca, NY, gained her "Angel Wings" to unite with loved ones on February 28, 2020. She was born September 19, 1946 in Sarasota, FL to the late George McFall and Ruby Clark.
Prior to her illness, Donna was employed as a Social Worker and a Certified Nurse's Aide for many years. She was a seasoned tailor and loved making her children's clothes in their youth.
Donna is predeceased by her mother, Ruby Clark, sister Georgia Lee Clark, sons: Gerald Alexander and Edwin Smith, and her two grandsons: Tony Payne and Prentice Dietrich-Smith.
Donna leaves behind to mourn her passing, one brother: Ernest Jerome Bouie, her three daughters: Connie Peterson, Tina (Ronald) Hatchett, and Diane Smith; and four sons: Edward Peterson, Nakia Alexander, Prentice Smith, and Brent Smith, and over 32 grandchildren.
There is a "Pretty in Pink, Black and Purple" Memorial Celebration on March 14, 2020, 2:00pm at the South Side Community Center at 305 S. Plane Street, Ithaca New York
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020