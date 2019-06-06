|
Doreen Josephine Rudan
Ithaca - Doreen Josephine Rudan, of Ithaca went to her heavenly rest on June 3, 2019.
Doreen was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba (Canada.) From an early age, Doreen aspired to further her education, and to educate and enrich the lives of others. Doreen earned her degree in Home Economics from the University of Manitoba, where she met her college sweetheart John Walter Rudan, whom she would marry in 1956. Doreen began her teaching career (and family) in Montreal, Quebec, and continued on to Ithaca, New York, in 1958. Together with her husband John, Doreen immersed herself in both the Ithaca and Cornell University communities for the remainder of her life. For decades, Doreen taught in the Ithaca public schools, which her children attended, as well. Doreen also served as Belle Sherman School's PTA president, Brownie Troop leader, and with countless other public school activities. Later on, Doreen led adult education courses at BOCES and other local educational organizations for many years. Doreen was a gifted artist, most talented with a needle and thread, and a longtime member of the Thimble Club. In addition, Doreen was a devout Catholic, active in both the Cornell Catholic Community and Immaculate Conception Church. She volunteered for the church's food pantry, Eucharistic minister, funeral choir, and a long list of other faith-based groups.
Being a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker was the single most important part of Doreen's daily life. Doreen and John were dedicated parents to their three children, bestowing them with the gift of their unfailing love, wisdom, and support. Doreen shared the same enduring traits with her grandchildren as they grew up around her. She was a Godparent and "foster" mom and grandma to generations of community members. Doreen always welcomed friends of all ages, and stages, and walks of life into her family home and warm heart, too. Doreen gave to charity what she did not need for herself and those she knew and loved so well. A kind word, a thoughtful gesture, a helping hand--these were the generous acts that Doreen made her mission throughout her life and for which she will best be remembered.
Doreen is predeceased by her husband John Walter Rudan; her parents William and Katherine (Gusnoski) Heuchert; and her brother Frederick Heuchert. She is survived by her children John W. Rudan, Jr, Michael (Brenda Kelly) Rudan, and Tessa Rudan; her grandchildren Megan, William, and James Rudan; and her sister Janice (Heuchert) Richardson.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Church in Ithaca. The family requests any donations be made in memory of Doreen Rudan to the Immaculate Conception Church Food Pantry. Funeral services have been entrusted to Herson- Wagner Funeral Home 110 S. Geneva St. Ithaca N.Y. Online condolences may be left at hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 6, 2019