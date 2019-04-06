Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
Newfield - Doris A. Armstrong, 92 of Newfield, NY went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. She was born on July 29, 1926 in Brooktondale, NY the daughter of the late William and Ellen Dickson Brown. Doris graduated from Dryden High School in 1943 and had been employed with NCR, Smith Corona and Gannett Clinic for a number of years, retiring in 1994. Doris loved crocheting, gardening, puzzles and quilting.

In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her husband, Lester F. Armstrong in 2008 and brother, James Elmer Brown in 2009. She is survived by her children, Anita (Luigi) DiGiacomo, Timothy H. Crispell, John E. (Kathy) Crispell, Merrie (Jason) Hulbert, Susan (Ray) Terry and Bonnie (Jamie) Warren; sisters, Hattie (Robert) Lower and Connie Turk; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, cousin, Edna Reynolds; special friends, Pat Jones and Debbie Davenport; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11am to Noon on Tuesday, April 9 with funeral service to follow at noon in Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main Street, Dryden, NY. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Newfield, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospicare, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. www.perkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
