Doris C. Buck
Horseheads - Age 97 of Horseheads. Doris was born August 14, 1922 in Clarkson, NY, daughter of the late Francis Warren and Edna Louise (Fisher) Cary and passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21st, 2020. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 50 years A.Clyde Buck in 1996; along with her siblings Richard, Gertrude, Robert, Donald, and Neal Cary. Doris is survived by her daughters Gail Silvers (Robert), and Laurie Buck (Bruce Land); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Doris passed just short of her 98th birthday; she was able to enjoy more years than all of her siblings, her husband, and all of his twelve siblings. Doris filled those years with serving her family and her community. She was a longtime member of the Horseheads Presbyterian Church; formerly serving as a deacon. She also volunteered at the Horseheads Historical Society, the Clemens Center, and Second Place East, where she made cloth books for children. She is remembered as a loving wife and mother who always put her family first. Doris passed her many and varied talents onto her children. Private services will be held, with Doris being laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery in Hamlin, NY. Her family extends their gratitude and thanks to the staff at Bethany Manor. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.