Doris L. Henry
Syracuse - Doris L. Henry, 94, of Syracuse, passed away Thursday at Francis House. Born to the late Mauritz and Augusta Hanson in Ridgeway, PA, she lived in Johnsonburg, PA, Groton, NY and Brevard, NC before moving back to Syracuse in 2006. While in Brevard, Doris was a member of the Transylvania Regional Hospital Auxiliary and enjoyed working in the gift shop. She was a graduate of Wilcox High School. Doris was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church and lifetime member of the church choir. Doris was also involved with both the Groton Community Church and Onondaga Hill Methodist Church working in their church offices. Along with her husband, Irvin, they attended a mission trip to Alaska. Doris played piano and also enjoyed golf, making a hole-in-one on Irv's birthday. She enjoyed camping and loved spending time with her family.
Doris was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Irvin, in 2019; and brothers, Bob, Ed and Dick Hanson.
Surviving are her daughters, Becky Henry, Paula Brunelle, Barbara Henry and Carole Henry, all of Syracuse; son, David (Mari) Henry of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Samantha (David) Warren of Pompey, Shane (Ashley) Brunelle of Syracuse and Max Barretto of St. Louis, MO; and great-grandchildren, Carter, Clara and Ella Warren.
Doris' family extends a loving thank you to Nikki, Kathy and team of The Caring Hands of Compassion, and their family of caregivers at Francis House.
To attend the funeral service remotely at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, please go to Doris' obituary on BuranichFH.com and click on Tribute Wall. Doris will be laid to rest in Onondaga County Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church, 303 Kasson Rd., Camillus, NY 13031 or Francis House, 108 Michael's Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 2 to May 4, 2020