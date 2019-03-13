|
|
Doris L. Rothermich
Enfield - Doris L. Rothermich, the lady with a million-dollar smile, passed peacefully on February 21, 2019 surrounded by her family. At the time of her passing, she resided at the Bixby Home in Interlaken, N.Y. Doris was born August 11, 1922 to Frank and Cora Lehmann near Appomattox, Virginia. Her family moved to New York the Spring of 1931 to a farm in Enfield. While attending Cornell University, during World War II, Curtis Wright Aircraft recruited Doris to participate in an elite women's engineering program. This war time program was an accelerated engineering study at Iowa State University. Graduates of this program would then be employed as associate engineers at the Curtis Wright Aircraft facility in St. Louis, Missouri. Following the end of World War II, Doris returned to New York. In 1948, Doris married a young farmer, Calvin H. Rothermich. In 1952 they added to their family a daughter Ann. Together they would farm for 68 years until Calvin's passing in 2016. In addition to her being an active farm wife, Doris was employed away from the farm. First at Electric and Gas, followed by GLF/Agway and finally as the Budget Director for the College of Arts and Sciences at Cornell University. In her retirement years, she volunteered at the Cayuga Medical Center, served as President of the Enfield Historical Society, and served on several Town of Enfield committees. Doris was predeceased by her husband Calvin and a brother Lawrence Lehmann. She is survived by her daughter Ann (Robert) Chaffee of Ithaca. In her later years, dementia would steal her brilliant mind but it was never able to touch her million-dollar smile. She is gone from our presence but never from our hearts.To every thing there is a season and a time for every purpose under the heaven. A time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time to be born and a time to die. He has made every thing beautiful in his time. Ecclesiastes 3
Services for Doris will be private and her burial will be in the Spring. Ness Sibley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Those wishing to donate should consider the Bixby Home in Interlaken, New York.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 13, 2019