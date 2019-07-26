|
Doris Lillian Eckman Johnson
Ithaca - Doris Lillian Eckman Johnson died on July 23, 2019 at Ithaca, NY. She was born to Mae Rushton Eckman and Arthur Eckman on June 12, 1920 in Erie, PA and grew up in Erie and Jamestown, NY. After graduating from Erie High School she received her bachelor's degree from Fredonia State College and worked briefly as a teacher and in business before marrying George Leonard Johnson on July 26, 1946. In 1948 she moved to Jasper, NY when George became the Superintendent and Principal of Jasper Central School, a position he held until 1977.
Thus began the central role of Doris's life, that being mother to her large family. Raising six children in the sixties was a great challenge for a mom who grew up in the Depression, particularly when those kids had the complete run of their small town, with all the opportunities for mayhem and mischief that that freedom had to offer. It was no wonder that, in light of the fact that her husband was also her children's school principal, she often felt the need to admonish her children to "please don't embarrass your father." During that time, she was the rock at the center of family life, managing the household with humor, tolerance, grace and boundless love. She often reflected on how much she treasured her friends and time in Jasper.
Around the time her youngest child went off to college, George retired and the couple moved to Jamestown, NY. After George died in 1999, Doris moved to the Nottingham retirement community in Jamesville, NY and then later to Kendal in Ithaca where she resided at the time of her death.
In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her only sibling, her sister, Gloria Pearson. She is survived by her six children of whom she was always very proud, Greg Johnson (Virginia) of Aurora, NY, Sharon Zachau (Reinhard) of Sewanee, TN, Dale Johnson (Jennifer) of Ithaca, NY, Laurence Johnson (Aulois) of Leawood, KS, Pat Donahue of Rochester, NY and David Wesley (Valerie) of Jamesville, NY. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren, each of whom was a source of great joy and pride. She was their biggest fan and was over the moon for every one of them.
While living in Jasper she was a member of the United Church of Jasper and while in Jamestown a member of the Zion Covenant Church.
Burial will be at a family service in Maple Grove Cemetery in Frewsburg, NY. There will be no calling hours.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to the George L. Johnson Scholarship Fund for Jasper-Troupsburg Central School at the Chautauqua Regional Community Foundation at 418 Spring Street, Jamestown, NY 14701.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 26, 2019