Doris M. Booker
DORIS M. ROOKER, age 91, of Dryden, NY passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 after a two month illness. Mrs. Rooker was born February 12, 1929 at Auburn, NY, a daughter of the late Wilford and Gladys Webb Dennett. On Feb. 24, 1946 she was married to the late Harold N. Rooker at Auburn, NY. Mrs. Rooker has been a resident of Dryden since 1976 having previously resided in Locke. She worked at Jamesway Department Store and P & C Markets prior to retiring in 2005. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by a four year old daughter, Carolyn Lee Rooker, granddaughter, Shannon Feringa, great granddaughter, Maryan Muzzy, brother, Royal Dennett and sister, Betty Tehan..
Survived by her sons, Donald D. (Betty) Rooker of Freeville, NY, Paul N. (Karen L.) Rooker of Castle Creek, NY and Rodney H. (Nan Clay) Rooker of Star Lake, NY; fifteen grandchildren; thirty four great-grandchildren; several nieces; nephews and cousins.
At Doris's request, no formal services will be held. Burial in Soule Cemetery, Auburn, NY will be private and at the convenience of her family. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, are directed to Hospicare, 172 E. King Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850. Arrangements are entrusted to the Perkins Funeral Home, 55 West Main St., Dryden. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 14 to May 16, 2020