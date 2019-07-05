Services
Doris Porter
Doris Porter

- - Doris Porter passed away on Tuesday July 2, 2019, she was 94. She was predeceased by her husband Charles. She is survived by her children ,Carol Bromel, Karen George, JoAnn O'Neil, and Charles Porter III, her brother Edwin VanInwagen and her grandchildren and great grandchildren .

Doris was a homemaker , who cherished time with family and friends . She loved to bake and could turn a dinner for 6 into one for 12 without missing a beat.

She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren and all the granddogs .

She was our rock , she will be missed . The family would like to thank the Mercy House in Endicott NY for comforting her and all their kindness .

There will be a private family gathering . Donations can be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N McKinley Ave Endicott NY

13760.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 5, 2019
