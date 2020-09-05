Dorothy A. Royce
Mecklenburg - Dorothy Ann (Dean) Royce, 84, of Mecklenburg, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born in Burdett, NY on February 18, 1936, the daughter of the late Earl and Lillian Dean.
Dorothy was a stay at home mom and homemaker. She was a member of the Mecklenburg United Methodist Church, Mecklenburg Fire Auxiliary, Trumansburg Senior Citizens, and an avid bowler. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert Royce, and by several brothers and sisters.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Terry (George); son, Phillip; two sisters, Beverly and Lois; a brother, Joel; four grandchildren, Matt, Scott, Kyle and Adrianna; three great grandchildren, Ariel, Dillian and Quintin; special niece, Sandy; best friend and "adopted" sister, Irene; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Union Cemetery of Hector, State Route 227, Burdett. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mecklenburg Fire Auxiliary, 4495 County Road 6, Trumansburg, NY 14886, or Mecklenburg United Methodist Church, 6063 Turnpike Rd., Mecklenburg, NY 14863. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com