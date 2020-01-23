|
Dorothy Heath
Dryden - Dorothy Heath, age 81 of Dryden, NY passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Cayuga Ridge Nursing Facility.
Born January 20, 1939 in Cortland, NY she was the wife of the late Allen E. Heath who died in 2010. Dorothy spent her career in finance, working at Tompkins Trust Company and doing bookkeeping.
Dottie is survived by her daughter, Denise Dyvik and her husband, Arve of Wesley Hills, NY; and sons, Dennis Heath and Daniel Heath both of Dryden, NY; grandchildren, Jennifer Vorhis, David Heath and his wife, Brandi, Tori and her husband Matthew Evans, Adam Frankel, Nicole Frankel, Tore Dyvik and Sarah Dyvik; great grandchildren, Areanna Vorhis, Kelyn Vorhis, Trevor Lehman, Riley Tallman, Emily Heath, Abigail Heath and Anna Evans and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, husband and six siblings, she was also predeceased by granddaughter, Jessica Heath.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Perkins Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1-2 pm prior to the service. Burial delayed until spring, will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Homer, NY. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020