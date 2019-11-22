|
|
Dorothy J. Ditzell
Trumansburg - Dorothy J. Ditzell of Trumansburg went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the age of 86. Dorothy was born in Trumansburg on November 23, 1932, a daughter of the late Karl and Mildred (Edwards) Ditzell. She is survived by her siblings, Robert Ditzell, June (Ross) Morrison, and Marian Ditzell; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her siblings, Leon Ditzell and Lois Ploss. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 5 Bradley Street, Trumansburg. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Dorothy's memory to kindly consider Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 413, Trumansburg, NY 14886 or Hospicare, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850. For additional information please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019