|
|
Dorothy (Dot) Janette Nichols
Naples, FL - Dorothy (Dot) Janette Nichols (nee Dalton), of Naples, Florida (formerly of Ithaca, NY), died peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loving family on May 4, 2020. Dot was born in Nuneaton, England on December 25, 1932 to Harry and Edna Dalton.
Dot attended Cambridge University in Cambridge, England where she received a degree in Psychology in 1954, followed by a Master's Degree in Psychology from Cambridge in 1958. In 1954, Dot married John Nichols of Dawlish, England. Later that year, the newlyweds moved to Germany where John served with the British Royal Air Force. Then in 1964, Dot & John brought their young family to the United States. They settled in Ithaca, New York, where they raised their four children until they relocated to Florida in 1999.
Dot's greatest passions were family, gardening and world travel. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, John, and is survived by her 4 loving children and spouses - John and Wilma Nichols, Jane and Dan Struble, Ruth Nichols, and Elizabeth and Paw Mikkelsen. She also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and their spouses - Tom and Caitlin Struble, Eileen (Struble) and Greg Sullivan, Sarah (Nichols) and Stephen Hurley, Ben and Maki Struble, Rachel (Nichols) and Victor Wakefield, Oliver Mikkelsen and his fiancée Natalie Messenger, and Margit and Abigail Mikkelsen. Dot was blessed with 6 great-grandchildren - Eleanor and Adeline Struble, Isabel and William Sullivan, and James and Maxwell Hurley. Dot is survived by her brothers John Dalton and his family in England and Barry Dalton of Carrollton, Georgia and his family.
Known affectionately as Nana, Dot loved her family. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. We will miss you, Nana. We love you now and always. - Your loving family.
Services will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Avow Hospice of Collier County at https://avowcares.org/donate-to-avow/ in memory of Dorothy (Nana) Nichols.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 9 to May 11, 2020