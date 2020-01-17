Services
Dorothy Ockay Obituary
Dorothy Rutan Ockay, age 90 of Missouri, formerly of Dryden, NY passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Hunter Acres Caring Center in Sikeston, MO.

Born March 8, 1929 in Bridgewater Corners, VT, she was the daughter of the late George D. and Florence Maynard Payson and wife of the late John Francis Ockay who died in 1975. Dorothy was employed with Ridley's Book Bindery in Ithaca prior to retirement.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Joseph (Cindy) Ockay, James (Janet) Ockay, Eugene (Jan) Ockay, Stephen (Diana) Ockay and Holly Strite; 18 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. In addition, she was predeceased by sons, David Rutan and Dale Rutan.

Graveside services and interment in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden, NY will be held at the convenience of the family. Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY is assisting the family. www.perkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
