Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Dorothy Carreiro
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Dorothy R. Carreiro


1924 - 2019
Dorothy R. Carreiro Obituary
Dorothy R. Carreiro

Ithaca - Dorothy R. Carreiro (94) of Ithaca, NY died peacefully on Sunday 9/15/2019 surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born in Dorchester, MA to Dora M. Gauthier and Armand D. Bellefleur.

She is pre-deceased by her husband, Joseph A. Carreiro, and survived by her children; Joel S. Carreiro, Christine M. Carreiro (William Reed), Donald J. Carreiro (Sondra Adams), Anthony D. Carreiro (Kathleen Meredith), Suzanne C. Carreiro (Scott Daigler), Michele A. Carreiro (Stephen Canestaro), Amanda J. Carreiro; her eight grandchildren; Anne Checchia, Lucas Colbert Carreiro, Lily Colbert Carreiro, Remy Carreiro, Joseph Merryfield, Ethan Merryfield, Ava Carreiro, and Julien Carreiro; Liza, Amanda and Ava Angell, who were like family to her, and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be at Bangs Funeral home on Thursday, 9/26 from 4:00 - 6:00 pm. There will be a service in her memory on Friday, 9/27 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church and the burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Ithaca.

Donations may be made in her memory to Hospicare, Heifer International, or the Fresh Air Fund. A complete obituary can be found on the Bangs Funeral Home website.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 23, 2019
