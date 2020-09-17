1/1
Dorothy Tien "Dolly" Shaffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy "Dolly" Tien Shaffer

Dorothy "Dolly" Tien Shaffer brightened the lives of all who knew her with a joie-de-vivre that spilled into all family gatherings and the many groups in which she was an active member. Her remarkable bravery sustained her and those around her through three bouts of cancer. In 1999 ABC News 20/20 aired "A Deadly Mistake" about Smith-Kline Beecham Laboratories misreading of a biopsy sent to them. A survivor, she founded the Ithaca Cancer Network (ICAN), and swimming across Lake Cayuga annually, was a fundraiser for Swim for Life. A 1978 Princeton graduate who majored in comparative literature, she chose a caring profession, earning a doctorate in Clinical Psychology at Yeshiva University. For decades she treated Ithaca area families, couples, and individuals with her insight, empathy, and indomitable spirit.

Dolly had a flair for dressing and jewelry, loved folk dancing, Celtic music and mythology. She also loved The Rolling Stones, Fantasy and Science Fiction literature. A radiant beauty, fierce and passionate, she enjoyed lively debates on all subjects. Born in Buffalo, New York in 1956, she spent her formative years in Stamford, Connecticut attending Rippowam, HS. Ithaca was her final home for over 25 years. She is survived by her sons Nicholas and James, former spouse and friend, Stephen Slade Tien, sisters Diana and Deborah, brother-in-law David Robbins, sisters-in-law Adrienne and Jennifer Tien, and seven nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and many in the Ithaca community.

The family will be holding a private memorial shortly. In one year's time there will be post-COVID celebration of Dolly's life.

In lieu of sending flowers or food, Dolly's favorite charities were Heifer International, the ACLU, and the World Wildlife Fund, addresses below:

https://www.heifer.org/

https://www.aclu.org/

https://www.worldwildlife.org/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved