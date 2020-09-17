Dorothy "Dolly" Tien ShafferDorothy "Dolly" Tien Shaffer brightened the lives of all who knew her with a joie-de-vivre that spilled into all family gatherings and the many groups in which she was an active member. Her remarkable bravery sustained her and those around her through three bouts of cancer. In 1999 ABC News 20/20 aired "A Deadly Mistake" about Smith-Kline Beecham Laboratories misreading of a biopsy sent to them. A survivor, she founded the Ithaca Cancer Network (ICAN), and swimming across Lake Cayuga annually, was a fundraiser for Swim for Life. A 1978 Princeton graduate who majored in comparative literature, she chose a caring profession, earning a doctorate in Clinical Psychology at Yeshiva University. For decades she treated Ithaca area families, couples, and individuals with her insight, empathy, and indomitable spirit.Dolly had a flair for dressing and jewelry, loved folk dancing, Celtic music and mythology. She also loved The Rolling Stones, Fantasy and Science Fiction literature. A radiant beauty, fierce and passionate, she enjoyed lively debates on all subjects. Born in Buffalo, New York in 1956, she spent her formative years in Stamford, Connecticut attending Rippowam, HS. Ithaca was her final home for over 25 years. She is survived by her sons Nicholas and James, former spouse and friend, Stephen Slade Tien, sisters Diana and Deborah, brother-in-law David Robbins, sisters-in-law Adrienne and Jennifer Tien, and seven nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and many in the Ithaca community.The family will be holding a private memorial shortly. In one year's time there will be post-COVID celebration of Dolly's life.In lieu of sending flowers or food, Dolly's favorite charities were Heifer International, the ACLU, and the World Wildlife Fund, addresses below: