Douglas Holcombe Armstrong
Ithaca - Douglas Holcombe Armstrong, age 91, died peacefully on June 2, 2020 in Ithaca, NY. He was born in Rochester, NY on June 12, 1928. Following his graduation from Middlebury College, he entered the Army at the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950. He served in Korea as a Lieutenant and combat platoon leader until he was discharged in August of 1953.
He then turned to academic pursuits earning a MA in 1955 at the Universidad Complutense, Madrid, Spain. During summer travel after his year in Spain he met Lucia Landers in Copenhagen and they were married a year later.
Doug began his 42 year teaching career at Bay Shore High School (Long Island, NY) after which he entered the Doctoral Program at the University of Michigan. During the years he was studying for his PhD. in Romance Languages and Literature, he was an Instructor at the University of Maryland. In 1968 Doug took a professorial position at Ithaca College, Ithaca, NY in 1968 in the Department of Foreign Languages and Literature and taught until 1995.
Doug's love of teaching Spanish language and literature was reflected in his publications: The Spanish Civil War Novel 1936-1965, and The Road to Santiago; A Pilgrimage Past and Present about the pilgrimage route across northern Spain to Santiago de Compostela.
His many years of teaching brought him joy in his relationships with young people. A particular interest evolved from his association over 27 years with the Ithaca College Lacrosse Team. The coaches and team members called him their "number one fan." He, however, in a jesting way called himself their "spiritual advisor" which always caused a certain amount of confusion among the incoming freshmen players.
Besides his commitment to lacrosse, he was an avid golf player all of his life, a committed gardener and an enthusiastic traveler. Rotary International was a main interest outside of teaching. His family hosted exchange students from many countries. He formally joined Rotary in 1985 and was a member until his death. Throughout his sabbatical traveling in South America, he enjoyed attending Rotary Club meetings in eleven countries. He was President of his Ithaca Club twice, served as Assistant District Governor and received the District Outstanding Rotarian Award in 2008. He particularly enjoyed working on committees that had to do with young people and international Rotary programs such as the Youth Rotary Exchange program, the Group Study Exchange program. He helped found, and continued as liaison with, the Cornell Rotaract program.
He was a life-long Presbyterian. In the First Presbyterian Church in Ithaca, he served in many leadership roles. He worked on several humanitarian projects in Central America with the church and with Rotary.
He was predeceased by his mother, Lois Armstrong, in 1967, by his father, Hoyt Armstrong, in 1976, and by his only brother, Thomas in 2007. He is survived by his wife Lucia and three children; Sara (Rusty Edmondson) of Cortez, CO, Alison (Ken Kiplinger) of Los Gatos, CA and Bruce (Karen Armstrong) of Albuquerque, NM, grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at a future time.
Anyone who would like to make a gift in his memory could consider supporting First Presbyterian Church of Ithaca, Doctors Without Borders or Rotary International.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.