|
|
Duane J. Hyer, Jr.
Freeville - Duane J. Hyer, Jr., 74, of Freeville, passed away at home on Sunday, July 21, 2019, with his beloved wife Doris by his side. Duane retired from ITT Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls after 25 years and went on to work in the Phelps Hall dish room at Ithaca College. For the last several years, he owned and operated D&D BBQ, cooking chicken for local benefits.
In addition to his wife, Duane is survived by his sons, Wayne Burrows of DE, Duane Scot (Shay) of Waterloo, and Timothy (Amanda) of Moravia; grandchildren, Jasmine, Jamie, Tara, Alexis, and Kolby; five stepchildren; seventeen step-grandchildren; fourteen step-great-grandchildren; and four step-great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at his home, 2301 Hanshaw Road, Freeville, NY 13068.
To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 26, 2019