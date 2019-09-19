Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Spencer Fire Department hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight Jeffery Hoffman


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwight Jeffery Hoffman Obituary
Dwight Jeffery Hoffman

Spencer - Dwight Jeffrey Hoffman, 54, of Spencer died unexpectedly September 13, 2019. Dwight was born on January 30, 1965 in Dansville, NY. He was a valued employee of USDA. He graduated from Cornell University in 1993 as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM). He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Hoffman, son Dylan Hoffman of Hamburg, daughter Nicole Hoffman of Ithaca, three step-daughters: Jessica Simpson of Ithaca, Danielle and Bethany Simpson of Cortland, brother Paul (Wendy) Hoffman of Vestal, granddaughter Liani Rivera of Ithaca, several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in Dwight's memory on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the Spencer Fire Department hall. Friends and family are welcome. Memorials may be directed to Spencer Fire Department and Spencer Emergency Squad, Spencer, NY 14883.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dwight's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.