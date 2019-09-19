|
Dwight Jeffery Hoffman
Spencer - Dwight Jeffrey Hoffman, 54, of Spencer died unexpectedly September 13, 2019. Dwight was born on January 30, 1965 in Dansville, NY. He was a valued employee of USDA. He graduated from Cornell University in 1993 as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM). He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Hoffman, son Dylan Hoffman of Hamburg, daughter Nicole Hoffman of Ithaca, three step-daughters: Jessica Simpson of Ithaca, Danielle and Bethany Simpson of Cortland, brother Paul (Wendy) Hoffman of Vestal, granddaughter Liani Rivera of Ithaca, several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in Dwight's memory on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the Spencer Fire Department hall. Friends and family are welcome. Memorials may be directed to Spencer Fire Department and Spencer Emergency Squad, Spencer, NY 14883.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 19, 2019