Services
Lansing Funeral Home
32 Auburn Road
Lansing, NY 14882
(607) 533-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for E. McKane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E. Lavonne "Vonnie" McKane


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E. Lavonne "Vonnie" McKane Obituary
E. Lavonne "Vonnie" McKane

North Lansing - E. Lavonne "Vonnie" McKane, 85, of North Lansing, passed away following a brief illness on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her home. Born in Elmira, NY, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Lillian (Coon) McDermott. After graduating from Genoa High School, Vonnie went on to retire from NYSEG in Ithaca.

Vonnie was a past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Lansing, and member of the North Lansing Fire Department Auxiliary. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, crafts, and trips to the casinos with her friends.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, LaVerne "Moose" McKane; son, Mark (Debbie) McKane of Etna; grandchildren, Lynn (Shawn) Brann and Brenda Coyle (Chris Beach); great-grandchildren, Jessica Greene and Katie Munson; sister-in-law, Judy McDermott; nieces and nephews, Lance McDermott, Kelly-Jo Todi and Bret McDermott; and many cousins and close friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Wesley McDermott.

In keeping with Vonnie's wishes, services will be private. Burial in the spring will be in North Lansing Cemetery.

To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -