E. Lavonne "Vonnie" McKane
North Lansing - E. Lavonne "Vonnie" McKane, 85, of North Lansing, passed away following a brief illness on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her home. Born in Elmira, NY, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Lillian (Coon) McDermott. After graduating from Genoa High School, Vonnie went on to retire from NYSEG in Ithaca.
Vonnie was a past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Lansing, and member of the North Lansing Fire Department Auxiliary. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, crafts, and trips to the casinos with her friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, LaVerne "Moose" McKane; son, Mark (Debbie) McKane of Etna; grandchildren, Lynn (Shawn) Brann and Brenda Coyle (Chris Beach); great-grandchildren, Jessica Greene and Katie Munson; sister-in-law, Judy McDermott; nieces and nephews, Lance McDermott, Kelly-Jo Todi and Bret McDermott; and many cousins and close friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Wesley McDermott.
In keeping with Vonnie's wishes, services will be private. Burial in the spring will be in North Lansing Cemetery.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019