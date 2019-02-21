Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
Edgar Gasteiger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Gasteiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar L. Gasteiger


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edgar L. Gasteiger Obituary
Edgar L. Gasteiger

Ithaca - Edgar L. Gasteiger passed away February 9th, 2019 at the age of 99 years. He was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, November 25, 1919. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 49 years, Charlotte H. Gasteiger and a son Daniel. Surviving him are his sons: Kirpal (Karl) Khalsa, Kris, Eric and their respective partners; Siri Radha Khalsa, Alyson Reeves, Kirstin Gasteiger. He is also survived by Stacy Gasteiger (Daniel), their 3 children Matthew, Cassidy, and Callum and the daughters of Eric and Kirstin, Kelsey and Katie. Ed also leaves behind his friend and beloved partner Anna Merson.

A service of the celebration of his life will be held later this summer. Time and location will be announced here at a later time. A full obituary will appear on the Bangs Funeral Home website. https://www.bangsfuneralhome.com/
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now