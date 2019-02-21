|
|
Edgar L. Gasteiger
Ithaca - Edgar L. Gasteiger passed away February 9th, 2019 at the age of 99 years. He was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, November 25, 1919. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 49 years, Charlotte H. Gasteiger and a son Daniel. Surviving him are his sons: Kirpal (Karl) Khalsa, Kris, Eric and their respective partners; Siri Radha Khalsa, Alyson Reeves, Kirstin Gasteiger. He is also survived by Stacy Gasteiger (Daniel), their 3 children Matthew, Cassidy, and Callum and the daughters of Eric and Kirstin, Kelsey and Katie. Ed also leaves behind his friend and beloved partner Anna Merson.
A service of the celebration of his life will be held later this summer. Time and location will be announced here at a later time. A full obituary will appear on the Bangs Funeral Home website. https://www.bangsfuneralhome.com/
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019