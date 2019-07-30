Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Unitarian Society of Ithaca
306 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY
Resources
1919 - 2019
Ithaca - A service of the celebration of Edgar L.Gasteiger's life will be held August 3, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at the First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N Aurora St, Ithaca, NY.

Edgar passed away February 9th, 2019 at the age of 99 years. He was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania. November 25, 1919.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Charlotte H. Gasteiger and a son Daniel.

Surviving him are his sons: Kirpal (Karl) Khalsa, Kris, Eric and their respective partners; Siri Radha Khalsa, Alyson Reeves, Kirstin Gasteiger. He is also survived by Stacy Gasteiger(Daniel), their 3 children Matthew, Cassidy, and Callum and the daughters of Eric and Kirstin, Kelsey and Katie. Ed also leaves behind his friend and beloved partner Anna Merson.
Published in Ithaca Journal from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
