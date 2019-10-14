|
Edmund E. Maassen
Aurora - Edmund E. Maassen, 86, of Aurora, passed away on October 9, 2019. Edmund's adamant instructions stated no calling hours with a private family-only service. There will be a public celebration of life at a later time and date. Shakelton Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Aurora Fire Department, 456 Main Street, Aurora, NY 13026 or to the Poplar Ridge Fire Company, PO Box 55, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139 in memory of Edmund E.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019