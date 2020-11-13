1/1
Edna Ann (Zebrowski) Michael
1925 - 2020
Edna Ann (Zebrowski) Michael

Ithaca, NY - Edna Ann (Zebrowski) Michael of Ithaca, N.Y. died Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Cayuga Medical Center. She was born in New Milford, PA of the late Barney and Steffie Zebrowski and was predeceased by her husband Dr. James D. Michael, sons Robert J. Michael and Dennis G. Michael. She is survived by her daughter Lynn (William) Kissel, grandchildren Andrea (Jay) Rigdon, James Britt, Victoria (Steven) Holmes, Hillary (Andrew) Atkinson, Ian Michael, Aaron (Allison) Kissel, as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Edna graduated from Lowell Business College in 1944. Her entire life was devoted to serving her family and others. "Doing volunteer work is my way of making the world a better place to live". She received many honors including "Most Versatile Volunteer of the Year", placed on the NYS Federation Honor Roll, and was honored by the Ithaca Woman's Club - "Local Women Who Have Made History". Later she became President of the NYS Federation of Woman's Clubs, Ithaca Garden Club, Ithaca Woman's Club, Tompkins County Hospital Auxiliary, Emeritus Club, St. Catherine's of Siena Women's Council, City Federation of Women's Organizations, and President of the Junior and Senior High School PTA. In addition, she served on numerous other boards and organizations. Most notably, she was the freelance food-feature writer for the Ithaca Journal for fifteen years and edited the "The Spice Box" and "Royal Indian Cooking" by Manju Singh.

Her hobbies included painting, crocheting, needlepoint, cooking, and giving talks on perfume bottles and thimbles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church on Friday, November 20th, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Friends may call prior to the mass beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held at the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to:

St. Catherine's of Siena Church, 302 St. Catherine Circle, Ithaca N.Y. 14850. A special heartfelt thanks to Deborah Belknap, Mimi Bussan, Missy Brady, and Tim Brocht for their assistance and unending compassion and love for Edna.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
