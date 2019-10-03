|
Edna Mary Stalley
Foley, AL - Edna Mary Stalley was born in Boonville, N.Y. on June 5th, 1933 to Edward and Elsie Rudd Jebbett Raymond. She was raised and educated in Forestport and at Utica School of Commerce. Edna married Robert L. Stalley on September 16th 1956 in Old Forge, N.Y. Together they raised their children, Nancy (Paul) Rider, Edward Stalley and Mary Anne (Darin) Christopher in Newfield, N. Y. In retirement she and her husband, Robert, moved to Foley, Alabama. She is survived by her husband and their three children, Grandchildren; Melissa Rider Carr, Gregory Rider, Jennifer Stalley and Sean Stalley. Great-Grandchildren Makayla McGaster and Ian Stalley. She was predeceased by her mother and father, sister, Ellen Jebbett Griffin and brother, Richard Raymond.
Edna was blessed with a long and happy life.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Oct. 3, 2019