Ithaca - Edric M. "Ed" Ellis, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2019. Edric was born in Fostoria, Ohio on August 21, 1949, a son of the late William and Margaret Ellis. He spent his career working as a manager at NCR, Deanco, McQuay and lastly Pall Corporation until his retirement in 2014. Following retirement he enjoyed five years travelling across the US with his wife visiting family, friends and new places. He was an active member in the community. An avid member of the BPOE Elks 636, the Golf Association, the YMCA, the Bowling association, the Jaycees and a Board member for Challenge Industries. He enjoyed softball for 35 years before retiring from the mound and finding a love for golf and bowling. Many will know him from his loving and proud stories of his four daughters and many grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Linda Ellis; his sister Margaret (Mike) Beck; his brother Patrick (Carla) Ellis; his four daughters, Dawn (Mark) Ferzacca, Angela McLennan, Julie (Josh) Grove and Tina Ellis; his 8 grandchildren, Jake, Luke, Lexie and Kate Ferzacca, Ellie, Ryder and Brody McLennan and Brian Grove; and many nieces. Edric was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Matt McLennan, his goddaughter Tammy Beck and his brother Richard Ellis. Calling hours will be held by the family, at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home 23 South Street Trumansburg, NY 14886 on Friday October 11, 2019 at 3:00 -6:00 pm. Kindly consider a donation in Edric's memory to: or the or the Special Olympics https://give.specialolympics.org. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019