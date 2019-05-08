|
Edward & Carrie Reeves
Lansing - Edward G. Reeves, 78, of Lansing, passed away March 14, 2019, followed by his wife of 60 years, Carrie W. Reeves, 75, on April 14, 2019.
Edward was born June 21, 1940 in Genoa, a son of the late Herbert Lee and Nina (Lewis) Reeves. He had co-owned Reeves Brothers Farm for 58 years, in partnership with his brother "Mick". Ed was an avid hunter.
Carrie was born May 4, 1943 in Cortland, a daughter of the late Cyril and Marion (Smith) Wood. She was formerly employed with Smith-Corona. Carrie afterward co-owned the Genoa Snack Bar, along with her sisters-in-law, Carol and Arlene, and later was a cook for Linda's Diner. She had been a representative for May Kay products for a number of years. Carrie was a member of the North Lansing Fireman's Auxiliary, the United Church of Genoa, and was a former election inspector for the town of Lansing. She enjoyed cooking and baking.
They are survived by their son, Jeffrey S. (Lori) Reeves, grandchildren: Jessica Branchini, Joshua (Jolene) Branchini, and Jarred (Deborah) Reeves; their great-granddaughter, Lilliann Grace Reeves, and many nieces and nephews. They were predeceased by a son, Edward H. "Pete" in 1979, and by their daughter, Michelle L. "Shelly" in 1988.
Ed is also survived by siblings, James, and Coral "Mick" (Carol) Reeves, and was predeceased by siblings: Stanley "Shine", Robert, John, Lester "Ock", and Lawrence "Harley", Beatrice Krause, Betty Saville, Mary Arlene Keeney, Lila Hildreth, and Lena Reeves.
Carrie is also survived by siblings: Frank (Teiko), Milton "Stub" (Bebe), and Lee (Pat) Wood; and sister-in-law, Barbara Wood. She was predeceased by siblings, Joseph Wood and Jeanette Byron.
A graveside service, for both Ed and Carrie, will be held at 1 pm, Wed. May 22, in North Lansing Cemetery. Memorial contributions for Ed or Carrie may be made to Hospicare, 172 E. King Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 8, 2019