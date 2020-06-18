Edward C. Onan



Newfield - 57, born in Ithaca NY passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones after a short illness on June 14th, 2020.



He is survived by his fiance Dinah Hale, her son Michael Inman and kids, Michael Jr., Alysia and Aidan. Her daughter Misty Rivers and kids, Alexis and Jeremy. Ed was known as "pawpaw" to her grandkids. Ed is also survived by his sister Dorothy (Jim) Cutting - (Washington) brother Robert Onan - (Arizona), Ruth Turk (Brad) - (Washington) brother Richard Onan (Jody) - (New York). Step brothers John, Jerry and Jim Minster. Several nieces and nephews, all who thought the world of their Uncle Ed. Edward was predeceased by his Mother - Burnice Hubbs Onan, Father - Harold Onan, Wife - Sherry Murphy and sister Roberta Relyea (Larry).



Ed was previously employed by Cornell University until 1989. Ed became an online Entrepreneur in 1995 and continued this business until his illness.



Ed enjoyed playing bingo with Family and Friends, waiting to hit that Jackpot.



He'd always say when leaving "glad you got to see me".



A memorial will be held at a later date.



Ed was loved by many friends and family and will be greatly missed.









