Edward David Intemann



- - Edward David Intemann, age 60, passed away suddenly on February 21, 2019 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born in Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1959 to Clara and Luther Intemann, he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from the University of Denver and received his Master of Fine Arts in Theatre Arts and Design from Cornell University. He was a Senior Lecturer and the Resident Lighting Designer in Cornell University's Performing & Media Arts (PMA) Department for 24 years. Ed is survived by his adult sons, Tristan and Aidan; his partner of 13 years, Ellen Chase; his sister, Fran Quinlan of Pittsburgh, PA; and his sister, Cathy Intemann of Albuquerque, NM. Ed was pre-deceased by his brothers, Harry and Paul. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to PMA in Ed's honor. Checks should be made out to Cornell University; include a note saying the donation is in memory of Ed; and mailed to Cornell University, P.O. Box 37334, Boone, IA 50037-0334. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena in Ithaca, NY.



