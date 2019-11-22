|
|
Edward E. Fetherbay
Edward E. Fetherbay, age 75, passed away November 19 after a brief illness at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Born on July 14, 1944 in Ithaca, New York, Ed was the son of Glenn L. and Mary Reinbold Fetherbay. A graduate of Ithaca High School's class of 1962 at the age of 18, Ed began his career as a printer at Arnold Printing. He then started his own business, A New Beginning Press, from which he retired in 2014 at 70. Ed served in the Army Reserve from 1965 to 1971. In the 1980's he co-owned Four Seasons Archery Shop on Elmira Road where his passion as an outdoorsman earned him a lifetime membership in the Flashing Feathers Bowhunters club. As a dedicated member of Trout Unlimited, Ed's love of fishing led he and his friends to found the Cayuga Lake Landlock Salmon Invitational, better known as The Wall Guys.
He will always be remembered for his good-natured sense of humor, his kind and generous heart, and as a mentor to many friends.
He is survived by Linda, his wife of 49 years; their two daughters, Brenda Walker and Stephanie (Joseph) Parente; four grandchildren, Gavin Quick, Devon Parente, John and Jackson Walker; four sisters, Lana O'Brien, Suzette (John) Noti, Brenda Coolbaugh, and Cheryl (Bill) Drake; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Glenn and Mary Fetherbay.
A celebration of his life will be held in the spring of 2020. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be directed to Flashing Feathers Bowhunters club (298 Jersey Hill Road, Ithaca) and Trout Unlimited-Leon Chandler Chapter (29 Renwick Heights Road, Ithaca).
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019