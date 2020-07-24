1/
Edward (Ted) Stevenson
Edward (Ted) Stevenson passed away peacefully on 7/19/20 in his own home. He was the son of Clinton and Jennie Stevenson born 12/27/1935. His family moved to Pine Ridge Road in Trumansburg in 1936 where they established Pine Ridge Farm. Ted grew up working on the farm which he always loved and spent his first 6 years of school in the one room school house which he walked to . He graduated from Trumansburg in 1954 and September 18 married his high school sweetheart Patricia (Hess) Stevenson. The year they were married he built their family home where he lived until he passed away. In this home, he and his wife Pat raised their three children. Although he always came back to the farm, he thoroughly enjoyed driving trucks for Bud (Earl) VanFleet which took him all over the East Coast.

Known as Ted to many, or "Spike" at Tri-County Lanes where he was an avid bowler, he was well known and admired by many. He was inducted into the Ithaca Men's Bowling Association Hall of Fame 2016.

Ted was very skilled in many trades including carpentry and heavy equipment operation and enjoyed every aspect of building houses, barns and ponds. He always enjoyed life to the fullest with his hobbies including fast cars, music, snowmobiling, and softball.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers James and Keith. Survived by his sisters Joyce Clark and Marilyn Smith; his loving wife Pat of 65 years: his children Earl(Rose)Stevenson, Heather Hartwell-Stevenson, and Neil(Leslie)Stevenson; and his grandchildren Samantha, Nathan, Daytona, and Sophia.

Calling hours will be held at the Trumansburg Presbyterian Church between 3-6 pm Wednesday July 29. A memorial service will be held at a later date after the completion of the Ted Stevenson Memorial Park built by his son Neil located at the home farm




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
