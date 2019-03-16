Edward W. Moy



Ithaca - Our father, Ed Moy, died peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 94 after a short illness. Although we are all heartbroken at his loss, we are glad that he is reunited with our mom, Peggy Carr Moy, who died on December 12, 2013. He was her constant companion and caregiver until the end, and a good example for us all.



Dad grew up in Fulton, NY during the depression. He was the son of John Moy, a factory worker, who immigrated from Ireland and Alice Latant Moy, a nurse, whose family immigrated from Quebec. He had a sister Doris Behn who taught nursing in Binghamton until her retirement and passing. Dad had many aunts, uncles and cousins in the Fulton area.



After the outbreak of WW II dad finished high school early and, against his mother's wishes, he enlisted in the Army. Originally assigned to the Army Corps of Engineers, he was later transferred to the Signal Corps. Shortly after D Day he landed in France and served in Germany through the end of the war.



After returning to Fulton dad met my mom and enrolled at Oswego State where he received a degree in Industrial Arts. Upon securing a teaching position at Boynton Junior High School my parents married in 1948 and moved to Ithaca. Thus, dad began a 40 year career as a teacher and administrator in Ithaca. Along the way he obtained a masters degree from Cornell, taught graduate extension courses at Ithaca College and he and my mom somehow raised and sent to college six children. Dad retired as the Director of Educational Communications at BOCES in Ithaca in 1989.



Our parents were very active members of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Dad was a member for many years of the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs as well as past president of the New York State Audio Visual Association. He also volunteered in the Civil Defense Corps, Cayuga Medical Center Auxiliary and Relay for Life. He was a devoted supporter of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.



Our dad is survived by his six children, Ed (Carol) Moy, Jr. of Massachusetts, Sheila (George) Saul of Washington, John (Melissa) Moy of Texas, Pat Moy of Delaware, Tom (Renee) Moy of Delaware, and Margaret (Mike) Paulus of Tennessee. He is also survived by his ten grandchildren, Nathan, Lisa, Chris, Katie, Emily, Will, Matthew, Paige, Jennifer, and Rebecca. We are particularly grateful to our mom and dad's dear friend Mary Lou Bailey Smith and the staff at Bridges.



Dad was a loving and dedicated husband, father and grandfather. The best thing about our dad was that he had very high standards for himself, but rarely imposed them on others. He was not judgmental, but we all hated to disappoint him. He was kind and generous to a fault.



Donations in dad's memory may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. A memorial service will be held in Ithaca this summer. Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary