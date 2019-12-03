|
Edwin Knewstub
Edwin Oliver Barnabas Knewstub "Barney," beloved brother, son and uncle was born in Wayne, Pennsylvania on July first 1953, the 10th of 12 children. Barney was a prolific artist who climbed the highest in pine trees as a child, and enjoyed white vanilla milkshakes as an adult. He passed on peacefully with his family and staff surrounding him, on Thanksgiving day November 28, 2019.
He was the son of the late Reverend John C. Knewstub and Audrey S. Knewstub. He is survived by his brothers Robert Knewstub (Mari Knewstub), Fred Knewstub (Linda Knewstub) and Ron Knewstub, his sisters Laura Ianieri (Pat Ianieri), Margo Kraftson and Audrey Coleman (John Coleman) 24 nieces and nephews and 27 great nieces and nephews all of whom loved their Uncle and Great Uncle Barney dearly. Barney lived in Ithaca, New York.
Barney always loved nature and playing outside. His mother said he would be perfectly happy if he was set down in a remote jungle. He was a nature boy who collected spiders, frogs and snakes and snatched flying bugs right out of the air. He grew up running fast in the countryside with his older brothers and sisters who cared for and doted on him.
Barney loved a good laugh, to be startled, to think about spooky things like powerful thunder and bees. He had almost always good dreams to tell us about, and draw pictures of. He loved the Wizard of Oz, the Three Stooges and hamburgers. Barney used superlatives generously, and was not afraid to double dip, when enjoying hors d'oeuvres.
Barney found comfort and love in the generous staff at Aurora street, Abbott road and Unity House. He created art every day, always with only the best, just right, crayons and a lot of tape. He had a great collection of small treasures that he kept, and carried with him, pulling them out of his pocket to share and give away.
He often had a sparkle in his eye, with a hint of mischief, and a very keen sense of humor. Barney is loved beyond measure and will be forever missed. He brought joy and laughter to all of us. Rest well Barney, we are glad you are at peace, we love you! Goodnight sleep tight, don't let the bedbugs bite.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019