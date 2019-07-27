Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Edwin Resler
Edwin L. Resler Jr.


1925 - 2019
Edwin L. Resler Jr. Obituary
Edwin L. Resler, Jr.

Ithaca - It is with great sadness that the family of Edwin L. Resler, Jr. announces his passing on July 21, 2019. Ed was a professor of aerospace engineering at Cornell starting in 1956, then directed the Graduate School of Aerospace Engineering and served as the first Director of the Sibley School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. Ed is survived by his wife Frances, sons Edwin (Jean), Timothy, Carl and Daniel (Linda), daughter Suzanne, grandchildren Dassance (Reed), Seth, and Gwen (Joe), and great-grandchildren Mason, Elly, and Odin. He was 93 years old. Donations in Ed's name can be made to the and the Rett Syndrome Foundation. (For more information about Ed see: https://www.bangsfuneralhome.com/obituary/edwin-resler-jr )
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 27, 2019
