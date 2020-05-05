|
|
Elaine A. Elliott
Elliott - Elaine A. Elliott, age 77 of Marathon, NY passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse, NY.
Born May 28, 1942 in Ithaca, NY she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Gertrude Abbey Howser. Elaine had been employed over 20 years with Security Mutual Insurance Co. in Ithaca and had been a waitress for 13 years both at the Queen Diner in Dryden and Melody Land in Cortland. She loved gardening, ceramics and stained glass, baking cookies with the grandkids and watching animals of all kinds including goats, ducks, chickens, deer and hummingbirds.
Elaine is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, John "Pete" Elliott; daughters, Lynne VanDeWeert (Dennis Rupert), Christine Elliott, Amy Landry and Melonie Lawrence (Chad); sisters, Jean Ingalls, Doris Jones (Stephen) and Marlene LaBar (Jack Seymour); sister in law, Charlene "Pudgie" Howser; 9 grandchildren, Christopher(Maya), Casey(Mary), Amanda, Emily, Valerie, Noah, Rachel, Lauren and Megan; 3 great grandchildren, Bradley, Evelynne and Zachary; her dog, Maggie; cat, Buffy and many nieces and nephews. In addition she was predeceased by brothers, Ronald and Greg Howser.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, services will be private with burial in Parker Street Cemetery, Lapeer, NY. There will be a Celebration of Life announced at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to SPCA of Cortland County, 879 McLean Rd., Cortland, NY 13045 or the . Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden, NY is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020