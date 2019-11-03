|
Elaine Depew
Waverly, New York - Elaine Depew, 72, died unexpectedly, Saturday, November 2, 2019. Elaine was predeceased by her father, Gerald "Bucky" Turner. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth Depew; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Stacey Depew, Scott and Kelly Depew; four grandchildren, Brittany (Nathan) Chadsey, Chloe, Jessica and William Depew; her mother, Marian (Turner) Rollins; two sisters and brother-in-law, Linda Turner, Donna and Albert Vergason; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY. Condolences may be made to Elaine's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019