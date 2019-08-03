|
|
Elaine M. Sousa
Spencer - "On the morning of July 30, 2019 Elaine Marie Sousa went to be with the Lord after a hard fought battle with (AML) Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Elaine was born in Ithaca NY. She graduated from Spencer-Van Etten Senior High School. She then continued her education at Tompkins Cortland Community College to become a registered nurse. On June 26, 1971 Elaine married the love of her life DeForest H. Sousa. Elaine and Dee together raised their two children Scott and Aaron Sousa.
She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and watching her six granddaughters in any number of events. Elaine was extremely generous with her time and her heart! She was known to help anyone in need...through the years dozens of people passed through her home staying as long as they needed, for that reason she was known as "Mom" to more than just Scott and Aaron.
Elaine is predeceased by her father, Kenneth McCullar; mother, Isabelle Ellison (Darcey); and sisters, Rose "Rosie" Marie Pliska, and Ann "Annie" Marie Moore.
Elaine is survived by her husband, DeForest Sousa; sons, Scott Sousa (Lori) and Aaron Sousa (Bambi); granddaughters, Katelynn, Gabrielle, Madison, Amelia, Cora and Taya; sister, Patricia Bouchey; and brother, Jeff Pearcey; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 1 to 3 PM at the First Baptist Church of West Danby, 2219 W. Danby Road, Spencer, NY. A memorial service to honor Elaine's life will be held at 3 PM at the First Baptist Church of West Danby, 2219 W. Danby Road, Spencer, NY followed by burial in Halsey Valley Cemetery. A reception will be held at the church hall at 5 PM. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, NY. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Elaine's family may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 3, 2019