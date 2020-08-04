Elaine Mae Stewart
Moravia - Elaine Mae Stewart, age 81 of Moravia, New York peacefully passed away on August 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Born April 15, 1939 in Mount Vernon, New York, she was the daughter of the late Clarence V. and Lucile Lindamer Cripps.
Elaine attended college at Cortland State where she received her degree in Elementary education. She spent almost 30 years teaching at Groton Elementary School, where she retired from in 1994. She was loved by her students and influenced many young children.
Elaine loved golfing, boating, playing cards and board games. She loved spending time with friends and family! She enjoyed traveling with her husband, sister and brother-in-law for many years. Later, she spent her remaining years with longtime companion, Larry Bell traveling and enjoying their winters in Port St. Lucie, FL with friends.
She is survived by her children Richard "Rick" (Michelle) Stewart of Groton, Mark ( Marilyn) Stewart of Port Crane and Jamie (Trent) Sears, of Auburn, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Jean M. (Ronald) Wright of Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her late husband and soulmate, Jon Stewart in 2000.
Arrangements will be held at a future date when beloved family and friends can safely travel and be together, likely the summer of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes or Hospicare of Tomkins & Cortland County.
