Elaine Thompson Converse
Elaine Thompson Converse, age 92 passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Groton Community Health Care Center.
Born April 15, 1928 in Johnstown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Hazel Thompson. She was a graduate of Johnstown High School, class of 1945. On April 17, 1949 she was married to Herbert Converse at the Dutch Reformed Church in Johnstown, NY. Herbert passed away April 12, 1980. Elaine retired from Pall Trinity Micro Corp as Supervisor of Sales Service after 21 years, on July 31, 1990. She was a volunteer with Hospicare of Tompkins County from 1982 to 1994. She was a member of McLean Community Church United Church of Christ since 1950 and has held many offices and served on several committees.
Elaine is survived by her son and daughter in law, Douglas Converse and Susan Peterson of Groton, NY; twin sister, Lorraine Liszewski of Tully, NY, sister, Shirley Bauder of Georgia; grandsons, Paul (Jennifer) Converse of Groton, NY, Scott (Danielle) Converse of Dryden, NY and James Converse of Florida; great grandchildren, Alida Marie Converse of Groton, NY and Arabella Elaine Converse of Dryden, NY; step grandchildren, James (Margie) Peterson, Lisa (Patrick) Rogers, Joseph Peterson and Amanda Van Slyke; step great grandchildren, Erika and Andrew Peterson and Ava and Dylan Rogers; brother in law, Larry (Juanita) Converse; sister in law, Marilyn Converse; many nieces nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine was predeceased by sisters in law, Winifred Baldwin, Clara Dellow and Wilma Barber and great grandchildren, Greyson Rogers and Brogan Converse.
Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at McLean Rural Cemetery with Pastor Dave Carter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McLean Community Church, PO Box, McLean, NY 13102 or Hospicare, 172 East King Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850. Perkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020