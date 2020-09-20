1/1
Eleanor Day
Eleanor Day

Dryden - Eleanor Day, age 97, of Dryden, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca, NY, after a brief illness. Eleanor was born June 12, 1923 in Groton, NY, a daughter of the late Clifford and Grace VanArkel VanMarter. She was raised along with uncles and aunts by grandparents, Henry and Jennie VanArkel. She was graduated from Dryden High School in 1941 and attended Ridley's Business School in Binghamton, NY. On April 20, 1943 she married Lawrence R. "Hook" Day at Camp Polk, LA, he passed away March 1, 2007. Eleanor was Secretary to the Superintendant of Dryden Central Schools for 30 years. In addition, she worked at TC3, US Army Camp Polk, LA, Southworth Library and Cooperative GLF in Ithaca, NY. She was a member of the Dryden United Methodist Church and Dryden Historical Society.

Eleanor is survived by two daughters, Karen (William) Cleveland of Cortland, and Diane Wilson of Katy, Texas; grandchildren, Holli Goddard of Katy, TX, Sarah Taylor of Katy, TX, Amanda Fitzpatrick of Houston, TX; four great-grandchildren, Caitlynn Taylor, Lane Warr, Chase Goddard and Luke Warr; uncle, Elmer VanArkel, nieces, nephews and several cousins. Eleanor is predeceased by her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncle and other family members.

Graveside services, will be held in Willow Glen Cemetery, Dryden on Wednesday, September 23 at 1 pm. The family will receive friends from 2-3 pm, on Tuesday, September 22 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. main St. Dryden. Online at www.perknsfh.com




Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
