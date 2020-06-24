Eleanor "Ellie" Higgins
Ithaca - Eleanor "Ellie" Higgins, 81, of Ithaca, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Ellie was born in Queens, NY and grew up in Garden City, NY. Ellie graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor of Science and Masters Degree in Physical Education. After college, Ellie taught Physical Education for 35 years at Ithaca High School. She coached volleyball, was a water safety instructor, and ran the ski club for years while at IHS. She always said her position at IHS was her one and only job, and she loved it and was proud of all her students.Ellie was an avid sports fan, A Booster Member for Ithaca College football, and Cornell hockey as an usher for 40+ years. Ellie retired from teaching in 1994. You could always find Ellie either in her garden, on a golf course, or at one of her grandchildren's sporting events. Ellie was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Charles Higgins. Ellie is survived by her son, Robert (Beth) Higgins; her daughter, Debra (Francis) Bell; and her two grandchildren,Garrett and Ashley Bell. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the wonderful people at Brookdale that cared for her during her short stay there. Services will be private, but should friends desire, memorial contributions on behalf of Ellie can be made to the American Heart Association.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.