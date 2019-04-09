Resources
Van Etten - Eleanor J. Bowen, 89, passed away April 6, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital. She was born on October 27, 1929 in Franklin Forks, PA to Floyd and Genevieve (Snyder) Conklin. She was employed by Sears and Singer for years. Eleanor enjoyed bowling, golfing, sewing and crossword puzzles. Eleanor was predeceased by her daughter Jean Marie Bowen in 2017. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years George G. Bowen; her children Robert (Ruthie) Bowen, Ronald (Beth) Bowen, Virginia (Gary) Schmeltz, Denise (Randy) Faber, Anita (Richard) Wagner and Theresa; grandchildren Heather, Barry, Kelly, Patrick, Joann, Ryan, Todd, Tabitha, Jay, Tamara, Kaitlyn, Julie and Courtney; great grandchildren McKenzie, Kaia, Jeremy, Raif, Anika, Silas, Zoey, Bentley, Logan, Blake, Hunter, Gabe, Lily, Colton, Haylee, Stephenie as well as many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren's many activities. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at Evergreen Cemetery, Spencer, NY. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Spencer Emergency Squad.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
